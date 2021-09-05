Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 54 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $858.11 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $862.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $756.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $672.16.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

