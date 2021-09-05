Financial Comparison: Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) versus BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD)

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vuzix and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vuzix -171.69% -24.51% -23.44% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95%

Vuzix has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vuzix and BrewBilt Brewing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vuzix $11.58 million 69.57 -$17.95 million N/A N/A BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 15.68 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vuzix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vuzix and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vuzix 0 1 1 0 2.50 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vuzix currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.69%. Given Vuzix’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vuzix is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of Vuzix shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Vuzix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vuzix beats BrewBilt Brewing on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. The firm also holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. It has offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. The company was founded by Paul J. Travers in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, NY.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

