FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $83.99 million and $15.55 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000187 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001498 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 778,993,691 coins and its circulating supply is 352,032,933 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

