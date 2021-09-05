FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Receives $22.11 Average PT from Analysts

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on FEYE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get FireEye alerts:

FEYE traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,701. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. FireEye has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins acquired 26,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,554.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 108,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,095,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,170 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,659 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 211,894 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $67,011,000 after purchasing an additional 232,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.