First American Financial Co. (FAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

First American Financial has raised its dividend by 23.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First American Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

FAF opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAF. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

