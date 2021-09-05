First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. First Hawaiian reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 683,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 30.8% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 170,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 35.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $76,000.

First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

