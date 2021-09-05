First Horizon Corp Acquires 7,683 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $52,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMC traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.87. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $119.68 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

