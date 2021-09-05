First Horizon Corp Buys 497 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $2,387,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus upped their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,552. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.27 and its 200-day moving average is $195.81. The company has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

