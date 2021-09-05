First Horizon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.0% of First Horizon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,538. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

