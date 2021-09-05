First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,299 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $297.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

