First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $15,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 135.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,340,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after purchasing an additional 771,704 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 952,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191,980 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 321,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,890,000 after purchasing an additional 46,585 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $69.92 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $79.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.62.

