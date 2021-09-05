First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.70. 2,444,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,324. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.62 and a 12-month high of $51.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

