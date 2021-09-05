First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

Get First United alerts:

FUNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James started coverage on First United in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded First United from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

First United stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First United has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $122.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). First United had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. First United’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In other news, Director Christy Dipietro acquired 3,000 shares of First United stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,277 shares of company stock valued at $131,377. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First United by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First United by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in First United during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in First United by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 160,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First United by 28.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 30,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First United (FUNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.