Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,645,000 after buying an additional 368,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Flushing Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $22.55 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $697.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

