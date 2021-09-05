Flux (FLUX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.19 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar. Flux has a market capitalization of $50.13 million and $1.19 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 185,127,950 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

