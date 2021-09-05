Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 167,782 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,782 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $26,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 224,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. 6,175,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,634,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

