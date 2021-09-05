Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 40,340 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $136,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 31,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 33,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. 7,772,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,149,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.