Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $173.09 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,225 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 1.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.26% of HCA Healthcare worth $173,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.95. 605,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $257.42. The company has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.