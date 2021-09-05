Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,630,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,929. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

