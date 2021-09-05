Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

FBRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Shares of FBRX opened at $5.06 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 61.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.