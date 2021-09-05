Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,862,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,612 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in FOX were worth $69,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FOX by 392.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 60.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FOX by 30.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,451. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several research firms have commented on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.