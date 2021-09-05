Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 350.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.88% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period.

FLJP opened at $31.54 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21.

