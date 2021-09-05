Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS) Insider Acquires £49,740.08 in Stock

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS) insider David Daly acquired 7,358 shares of Frasers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 676 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £49,740.08 ($64,985.73).

Shares of Frasers Group stock opened at GBX 679 ($8.87) on Friday. Frasers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 323.90 ($4.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 686 ($8.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 617.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 556.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRAS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

