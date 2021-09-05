Frax Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Frax has a market cap of $313.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001923 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 314,765,089 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

