Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

FMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of FMS stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 368,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

