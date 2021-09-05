FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.46. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October shares last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 2,066 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

