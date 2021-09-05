fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up to $29.73

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.73, but opened at $31.05. fuboTV shares last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 22,425 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.86.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. fuboTV’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

