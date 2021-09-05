Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.060-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.92 million.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.63.

FNKO stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 87,020 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $2,062,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,802.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $6,212,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,449,513 shares of company stock valued at $31,385,231 in the last three months. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Funko stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 262.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,656 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Funko worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

