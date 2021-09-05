FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of America Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.11.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

NYSE:BAC opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $345.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.