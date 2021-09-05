FY2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $29.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $30.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.50 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 target price (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $571.51 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $565.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,448.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,761 shares worth $16,151,561. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

