FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Issued By Wedbush

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Chewy in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

Shares of CHWY opened at $76.75 on Friday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,837.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,164,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

