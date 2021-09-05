FY2022 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

NEM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.01. Newmont has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,187 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Newmont by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,072,000 after acquiring an additional 116,987 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Newmont by 104.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Newmont by 25.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 20.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

