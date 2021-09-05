FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nikon in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS NINOY opened at $11.17 on Friday. Nikon has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.02, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

About Nikon

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

