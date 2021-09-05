G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $972.45 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.71.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.03. 376,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,523. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

