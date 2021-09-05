GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 6.5%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares dropped 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $198.89 and last traded at $199.60. Approximately 87,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,153,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.52.

GME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Get GameStop alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.32 and its 200-day moving average is $181.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.40 and a beta of -2.17.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.