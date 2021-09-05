Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) EVP Sells $500,200.00 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brandon John Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.