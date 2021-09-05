Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLPI. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.73.

GLPI stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

