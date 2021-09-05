Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 3,555 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Woodward accounts for approximately 2.0% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,427,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,668 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $119.93. The company had a trading volume of 198,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,602. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average of $120.94. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

