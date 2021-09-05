Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 0.9% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Welltower by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,143,000 after acquiring an additional 142,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Welltower by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Welltower by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,082,000 after acquiring an additional 91,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,148. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.