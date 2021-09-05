GateToken (GT) Price Reaches $4.82 on Top Exchanges

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for about $4.82 or 0.00009307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $367.25 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GateToken Profile

GT is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,203,924 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

