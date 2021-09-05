Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to post $376.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.80 million and the lowest is $373.00 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $329.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 105,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 103,211.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.69. 87,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,174. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.25. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

