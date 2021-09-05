Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to post $376.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.80 million and the lowest is $373.00 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $329.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.69. 87,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,174. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.25. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.06.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.
