Glendon E. French III Sells 1,421 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LUNG opened at $41.78 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.