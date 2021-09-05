Glitch Price Up 91.1% Over Last 7 Days (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Glitch has traded 91.1% higher against the dollar. Glitch has a market cap of $37.47 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00065992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00155551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00218356 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.75 or 0.07578797 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,847.27 or 1.00169482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.80 or 0.00971406 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

