Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.580-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Globant also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.920-$ EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. upgraded shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.11. 224,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.07 and a beta of 1.26. Globant has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $332.60.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

