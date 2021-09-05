Gnosis (GNO) Hits Market Cap of $453.38 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Gnosis has a market cap of $453.38 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for about $301.33 or 0.00600175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gnosis has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00060406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00015998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00122316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.54 or 0.00835617 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00047204 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

