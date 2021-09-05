Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHYB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $489,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 222.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.82 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

