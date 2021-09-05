GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets principally in the Americas. The company’s project resides primarily in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. GoldMining Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

GLDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.75) on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NYSEMKT:GLDG opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,006,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 402,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 72,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoldMining in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

