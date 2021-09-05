Goose Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $354,541.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $354,541.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00060379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00016062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00122514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $419.00 or 0.00835492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00047257 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

