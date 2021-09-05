Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

LOPE stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

