Graviton (GTON) Hits Market Cap of $36.72 Million

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Graviton coin can now be bought for approximately $10.11 or 0.00020155 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Graviton has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $36.72 million and approximately $68,341.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

